First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,922 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $44,623,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.