First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,398 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in IAA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in IAA by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

IAA Price Performance

NYSE IAA opened at $37.65 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

