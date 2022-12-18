First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,691 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $830.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

