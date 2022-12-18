First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,866 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 17.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Trex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

