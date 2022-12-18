First Hawaiian Bank Sells 564 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after buying an additional 488,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

