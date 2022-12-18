First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,005 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

