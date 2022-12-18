First Hawaiian Bank Sells 666 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

