First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,456 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

VVV stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

