First Hawaiian Bank Takes $554,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

