First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

