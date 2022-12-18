First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

