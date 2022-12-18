First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

