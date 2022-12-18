First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

