First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.03 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

