Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.