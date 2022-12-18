Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.
FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
