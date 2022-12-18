Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $36.71.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
