Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,144,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

