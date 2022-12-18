General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

