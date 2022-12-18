Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

GMED stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

