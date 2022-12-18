Gregory Scott Brown Sells 84,047 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,781.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Udemy Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Udemy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth about $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth about $387,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

