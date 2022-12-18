Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 570,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $255.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

