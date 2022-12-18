Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 347.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Hologic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 100,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

HOLX stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

