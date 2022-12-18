HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in HP by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,515 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

