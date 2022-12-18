Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83.

Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.

Company Profile



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

