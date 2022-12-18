IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after acquiring an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

