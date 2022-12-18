IMPACTfolio LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

