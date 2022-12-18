Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.