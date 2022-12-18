Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,840 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.