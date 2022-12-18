Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Inogen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Inogen Stock Up 1.0 %

About Inogen

INGN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.