Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BHG opened at $0.57 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 587.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

