Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bright Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of BHG opened at $0.57 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
