Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Purchases $248,583.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $248,583.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,213,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938,388.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BRT opened at $20.39 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
