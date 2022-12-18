Insider Buying: V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) CEO Purchases $285,000.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

