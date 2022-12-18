Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

AMKR stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 684,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 656,355 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

