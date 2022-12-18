Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Sells $268,750.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 258.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

