Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 14,883 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
