Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 14,883 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

About Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.