Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after buying an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

