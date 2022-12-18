Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $269,816.95 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $269,816.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Miriam Provost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

