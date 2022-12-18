Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells 84,047 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,781.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
