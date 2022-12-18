International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

