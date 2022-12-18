iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 226,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

