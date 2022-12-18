iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.