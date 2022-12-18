iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ESGD opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

