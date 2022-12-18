iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.37 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

