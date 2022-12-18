iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

