Izilda P. Martins Sells 4,150 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 4.4 %

CAR opened at $177.04 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

