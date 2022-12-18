Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

