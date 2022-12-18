Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 392 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

