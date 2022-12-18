Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 over the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

