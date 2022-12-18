Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $196.47 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.14%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

