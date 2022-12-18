Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lazard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Lazard by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lazard Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.97 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

