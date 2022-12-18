Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

